Russia wishes Trump a 'speedy recovery'

Moscow: Russia wishes a "speedy recovery" to US President Donald Trump who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Also in a message to his American counterpart, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: "I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus," reports the Independent newspaper.

After belittling precautionary measures against the the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the President and First Lady Lady Melania have tested positive for the virulent disease just 32 days before the November 3 election that will determine his future, throwing his campaign and the world into a vortex of uncertainty.

Taking to Twitter late Thursday night, Trump said: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together."

Also in a tweet shortly, the First Lady said: "As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for Covid-19. We are feeling good and I have postponed all upcoming engagements.

"Please be sure you are staying safe and we will all get through this together."

—IANS