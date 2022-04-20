Russia welcomes developments between India, China to remove tension along LAC

New Delhi: Russia on Thursday described as ''absolutely welcoming developments' the commitment between India and China to exercise restraint and maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels to remove tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Mr Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of the Russian embassy here, said at a press conference that Russia is in a unique position since it has special relations and strategic partnership with both India and China which are independent in nature.

''We are naturally concerned with India-China current tensions. However we believe that peaceful solution is inevitable, better sooner than later. Both are global and responsible neighbouring powers with huge economic, manpower and defence potential as well as civilisational wisdom.''

He said it was clear that amid global turbulence and unpredictability, escalation between India and China would further affect regional instability ''in our common home'' – Eurasia, while escalation could be misused by other players in geopolitical purposes.







It was very important to encourage both ''our Asian friendly countries'' to be more engaged in a constructive dialogue.

''Respectful dialogue is the main tool when it comes to cooperation in the framework of the SCO and BRICS. It's very helpful to expand a common ground and mutual trust. Both associations have developed dozens of mechanisms of sector-wise collaboration.''

Mr Babushkin said Russia did not have any problem with India's partnership with the US and other countries and such concerns would be incorrect in terms of the globalized world and contemporary diplomacy.





Describing India as a global player with multifaceted and widely diversified national interests he said India doesn't provide any reason to doubt its multilateral and bilateral commitments even as there are attempts to pressurize New Delhi and use unfair and illegal competition tools like threats of sanctions and other restrictions.





Referring to the Russia, India, China (RIC) trilateral mechanism, which will be chaired by India next year, he said it is well designed to ensure positive atmosphere and expand its practical agenda. All these mechanisms can also provide more opportunities for important bilateral engagements.





About the Quad mechanism and Malabar exercises he said Russia had no doubt about India's approach to promoting inclusive maritime, connectivity, disaster management, blue economy and humanitarian cooperation in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

However, an Indo-Pacific strategy is actively promoted by the Quad but the understanding of this strategy is different even in member-States.





On the question of expanding the Indo-Pacific Strategy, he said it was too early to expand this strategy to the whole region and a comprehensive, all-inclusive, open-minded and forward-looking dialogue would be further required.





He said Russia did not accept attempts to create ''alienation lines'' in the region by promoting philosophy of restricted security blocs and imposing forced changes in supply chains for geopolitical reasons.

''It leads to even more mistrust and eventually brings Indo-Pacific idea away from the regional consensus replacing cooperation with competition and even rivalry. Because global challenges require a unified agenda, it's now vital to unite the potential we have developed multilaterally,' he added.

—UNI