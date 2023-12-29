    Menu
    Russia unleashes 'biggest' air attack on Ukraine, launches 158 drones & missiles

    The Hawk
    December29/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Russia Launches Largest Air Assault on Ukraine: 158 Drones and Missiles Target Critical Infrastructure; Ukrainian Military Responds Defensively, Downing 27 Drones and 87 Cruise Missiles in the Most Massive Air Attack Yet.

    Fire engines stand at the site of a warehouse heavily damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. [Credit: Reuters Photo]

    Dec 29: Russia targeted Ukraine with 158 drones and missiles overnight in its biggest air attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, targeting critical infrastructure, industry and military facilities, the Ukrainian military said.

    Ukraine's air defences downed 27 drones and 87 cruise missiles, Ukraine's army chief wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

    It was "the most massive attack from the air", the head of the air force added.

    —Reuters

