Russia unleashes 'biggest' air attack on Ukraine, launches 158 drones & missiles

Dec 29: Russia targeted Ukraine with 158 drones and missiles overnight in its biggest air attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, targeting critical infrastructure, industry and military facilities, the Ukrainian military said.
Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/iran-says-it-executes-four-'saboteurs'-linked-to-israel's-mossad
Ukraine's air defences downed 27 drones and 87 cruise missiles, Ukraine's army chief wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
It was "the most massive attack from the air", the head of the air force added.
—Reuters