Russia To Supply Critical Components To India's Gaganyaan

Chennai: India is likely to discuss with Russia on the supply of critical components for its human space capsule that would carry Indian cosmonauts to space.

The two countries are expected to negotiate the contracts for the supply of crew seats, windows and spacesuits for India's human space mission named Gaganyaan, said Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos.

According to Roscosmos, a top-level meeting between Russia and India is likely to be held during the Eastern Economic Forum from September 4 to 6 in Russia's Vladivostok. The two countries will also discuss on cooperation in the sphere of piloted space flights, satellite navigation and engine technology, Roscosmos said in a statement after a meeting between its Director General Dmitry Rogozin and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Moscow on August 21.

According to Roscosmos, Rogozin and Doval took a favorable view of the work according to the contract between Glavkosmos and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to select and train four Indian cosmonauts at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre.

The two sides also discussed possible Indian-crewed flight carrier rocket aerodynamic tests, as well as piloted vehicle and crew rescue system.

An agreement is planned to be reached by the end of August, Roscosmos said. India's first human space mission Gaganyaan is set for launch in 2022.