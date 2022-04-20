Russia to host new format of AIBA World Cup 2020

Budapest: Russia became the first country to host the new format of the AIBA Team World Cup in 2020. AIBA Executive committee members voted to approve the bid during the meeting in Budapest on February 17.

The tournament is timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II under the motto "Boxing for peace".

The final is scheduled for October in the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

The best national teams all over the world will take part in the edition. This format will make boxing more attractive for spectators and sponsors.

The first World Cup was held at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York. In the final the United States defeated the Soviet Union''s team 7-3. The World Cup was held from 1979 to 1998 and from 2002-2006 as a team event. The last tournament was organised in Moscow in 2008, when the Cuban team celebrated victory.

