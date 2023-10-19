Russia sends 27 tonnes humanitarian aid to Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war

Moscow [Russia]: Russia has sent 27 tons of humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip to be transported from Egypt, the country's foreign ministry said on Thursday.



Taking to X, Russia's MFA said, "Russia's EMERCOM to deliver 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, mainly food supplies: flour, sugar, rice and pasta. The Il-76 transport aircraft is already en route to Arish in Egypt. The Egyptian Red Crescent will ensure the delivery of the aid."

https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/1714882817505595890?s=20

The Times of Israel cited Russia's Deputy Minister Ilya Denisov's statement, "A special plane has taken off from the airport at Ramenskoye near Moscow for El-Arish in Egypt. The Russian humanitarian aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent to be sent to the Gaza Strip."

Denisov added the aid comprised "wheat, sugar, rice (and) pasta."



Earlier on Tuesday, the office of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared details of his telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that the former briefed him on the ongoing counter-offensive against Hamas, following the October 7 terror attacks, and his talks with several leaders from the region and the Palestinian authorities.





"The Prime Minister made it clear that Israel had been attacked by brutal and abhorrent murderers, had gone to war determined and united, and would not stop until it had destroyed Hamas's military and governing capabilities," Netanyahu's office tweeted from its official handle on X.

It posted further that PM Netanyahu told the Russian President that the Israeli forces won't relent till they "eliminate Hamas".



According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, during their telephone conversation, Putin highlighted the measures Russia is taking to stop the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip from escalating further."President of Russia Vladimir #Putin spoke with Prime Minister of the State of Israel @netanyahu over the phone," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia posted on X.





"President Putin laid out the steps being taken by Russia to prevent the further escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip," it added.



Moscow said the conversation was centred on "the crisis situation resulting from the brutal escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict".



"The Israeli side was in particular informed of the essential points of telephone correspondences that took place today with the leaders of Palestine, Egypt, Iran and Syria," the Kremlin said in a statement.



The Russian President also expressed "his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased Israelis", the Kremlin said.



Along with that, he informed the Israeli leader of the measures taken by Russia to "promote the normalisation of the situation, prevent a further escalation of violence, and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip".





The Russian President also expressed to Netanyahu his country's "fundamental desire to continue its targeted action aimed at ending" the crisis and achieving "a peaceful settlement through political and diplomatic means," according to a statement from the government.

—ANI