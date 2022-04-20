Russia reports 21,608 new Covid cases

Moscow: Russia confirmed 21,608 fresh Covid-19 cases and 439 deaths in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday.

Moscow recorded the majority of the new coronavirus infections with a daily increase of 5,997, pushing the total number of cases in the capital to 491,542, Xinhua reported.

It was reported that 1,388,168 patients have recovered so far, with 18,811 of those in the past 24 hours.

Russia's total caseload is equal to 1,858,568, while the country's death toll currently stands at 32,032.

Over 66.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country as of Thursday.

On Tuesday, Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin introduced a new set of restrictions in the capital to control the spread of the virus.

The mayor imposed a night-time curfew on food and entertainment facilities, and ordered university students to switch to distance learning. Large-scale public gatherings for cultural and entertainment events have also been banned.

