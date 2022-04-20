Russia reports 19,851 new Covid cases

Moscow: Russia recorded 19,851 fresh Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, ending the five-day streak of new cases topping 20,000, the country's Covid-19 response centre said on Wednesday.

Russia's total confirmed cases have grown to 1,836,960, including 1,369,357 recoveries, the centre said in a statement.

The centre reported a new single-day record of 432 Covid-19 fatalities, raising the national death toll to 31,593.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, registered 4,477 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 485,545.

—IANS