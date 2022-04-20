Russia registers 20,977 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow: Russia confirmed 20,977 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its national caseload to 1,817,109, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement. Russia's death toll rose by 368 in the past 24 hours to 31,161, the center said, Xinhua news agency reporte on Tuesday.

Moscow reported 5,902 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 481,068.

Overall, 15,600 new recoveries from the novel coronavirus were registered, raising the total recoveries to 1,350,741.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Russia for the past several weeks as the country has continued to register single-day record increases.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday that 82 per cent of hospital beds have been occupied in Russia.

—IANS