Russia records over 26,000 new coronavirus cases, 447 deaths

Moscow: Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 26,301 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 26,301 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 3,889 cases (14.8 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (5,452), St. Petersburg (3,742) and the Moscow Region (1,564), as stated in the update.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 3,212,637 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.8 percent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 58,002, with an increase of 447 over the past day. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities -- 76 new deaths each.

Total recoveries count 2,599,035 after 18,897 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day. (ANI)