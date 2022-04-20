Russia records 16,474 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow: Russia registered 16,474 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 16,643 the day before, taking the tally to 3,901,204, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 16,474 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,748 cases (10.6 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,901,204 with the rate of increase at 0.42 percent.

St. Petersburg confirmed 1,916 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,484 the day before. It was followed by Moscow with 1,545 new cases, down from 1,701 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 773 new cases, down from 1,053 on Tuesday.

The response center reported 526 coronavirus fatalities, down from 539 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 74,684.

Total recoveries count 3,365,367 after 24,822 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 22,372 the day before. (ANI)