Russia offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill US, UK troops: Report

Washington: Russian intelligence officers for the military intelligence GRU had recently offered money to Taliban militants in Afghanistan to kill US or UK troops there, CNN reported on Monday.

The media house quoting a European intelligence official said that the incentives had, in their assessment, led to coalition casualties.

Earlier a similar report carried by New York times was debunked by President Trump.

"Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an 'anonymous source' by the Fake News @nytimes," Trump had tweeted on Sunday morning.

"Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attack on us," he added.

Casualty records, however, showed that the year of 2019 was the deadliest year for US service members in Afghanistan since 2014, with 22 American troops killed.

UNI