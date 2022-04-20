Russia logs below 18K new Covid cases after 3 months

Moscow: After a gap of three months, Russia has reported the daily new Covid-19 cases below 18,000, pushing the tally to 3,774,672, health officials said on Wednesday.

Officials added that the country reported 17,741 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The last time it had recorded below 18,000 single-day Covid-19 cases was on October 29, 2020.

The nationwide death toll has reached 71,076, even as 3,202,483 were recovered.

More than 100.3 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Those from high-risk groups have been receiving the Covid vaccination since early December, and the entire Russian population have been receiving the jab since last week.

