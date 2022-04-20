Russia logs 18,359 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow: Russia registered 18, 359 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 19, 032 a day earlier, the country's Covid-19 response centre said.The national tally has thus increased to 3, 850, 439 with 73, 182 deaths and 3, 300, 004 recoveries, the centre said, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.



Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2, 284 new cases, down from 2, 430 the previous day, taking the city's total to 930, 072.

More than 102 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

—IANS