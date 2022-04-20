Russia hoax made it very hard for two countries to deal with each other: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the "Russia hoax" made it very difficult for the leaders of the two countries to deal with each other.

Trump described the allegations from the opposition Democratic party that Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential elections to help him win the polls as the "Russia hoax". Investigations, however, have not been able to prove the allegations.

"The Russia hoax made it very hard for Russia and the United States to deal with each other," the president told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House.

On Thursday, Trump spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone.

"They are a very important nation. We are the most powerful nation, they are a very powerful nation. Why would we not be dealing with each other?" he asked.

Trump's political opponents have been against the US having close ties with Russia.

"But the Russia hoax...dishonest hoax. Made it very difficult for our nation and their nation to deal. We discussed that," Trump said in response to a question.

"I said, 'You know, it is a very appropriate time.' Because things are falling out now and coming in line, showing what a hoax this whole investigation was. It was a total disgrace. And I would not be surprised if you see a lot of things happen over the next number of weeks. This is just one piece of a very dishonest puzzle," he said.

According to the president, the US is also talking about arms control with Russia and will go forward with that.

"We are talking about it very seriously -- having arms control. They have many nuclear weapons and so do we. We are talking about arms control with Russia. They would like to do it. We would like to do it," he said.

Responding to a question, Trump said the US is helping various countries.

"As you know, Russia is having a hard time with COVID-19. They got hit like everybody else got hit. We had a long talk," he said.

"He (Putin) called me because we were partners, so to speak, for a very big, successful war. And it was very nice. He called to -- as a congratulatory call, as a call of celebration, because it was the 75th year," Trump said.

The president said he also suggested to Putin that if Russia needs ventilators, the US will love to send some to the country.

"We will do that at the appropriate time. We will send them some ventilators," he said.

—PTI