Russia Considering Locating S-400 Air Defense Systems Production In India: Rostec CEO

Russia is holding talks with New Delhi on the possible localisation of the production of S-400 Air Defense Systems in India, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russia's Rostec state corporation, has announced.

"Yes, we are discussing the localization [of S-400 production] with India as well," Chemezov said, adding that India has already acquired the license for the production of a lot of technology, such as the Su-30 fighter jet and the T-90 tank, a Sputnik report said here on Monday.

"We have developed the BrahMos missiles together with them [India], on their territory, together with their scientists," Chemezov pointed out.

BrahMos, produced by the BrahMos Aerospace joint venture of Russia's rocket and missile developer NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation, is the world's fastest cruise missile.

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that Russia was going to deliver S-400 air defense systems to India within 18-19 months.