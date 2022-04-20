Russia begins clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine

Moscow: Russia has allowed clinical trials of two forms of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

The Russian Ministry of Health said that it had issued permission on Tuesday and the clinical study of the COVID-19 vaccine began on Wednesday.

Studies of the two forms of vaccine -- liquid and lyophilized -- will be carried out in two medical institutions in Moscow.

The vaccine in the form of a solution for intramuscular administration will be carried out at the Burdenko Military Hospital. Another, in the form of a powder for the preparation of a solution for intramuscular administration, will be carried out at Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.

The research will be attended by two groups of volunteers of 38 people each, the Russian Ministry of Health said, adding that the first volunteers will be vaccinated on June 18-19.

After vaccination, all volunteers are expected to remain in isolation in a hospital for 28 days.

Doctors will monitor their health status, the absence of adverse reactions and take blood tests -- including to assess the immunogenicity of the vaccine.

According to various parameters, they will monitor the formation of the immune response.

Research doctors will monitor the health status of volunteers for six months after discharge from the hospital, the ministry said.

--IANS