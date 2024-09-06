    Menu
    World

    Russia announces start of sovereign Eurobonds replacement

    author-img
    The Hawk
    September6/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The replacement bonds, worth an estimated $20-25 billion, will be issued through Russian financial infrastructure, with all payments made in roubles.

    A signboard of a Russian bank

    Moscow: Russia on Friday announced it was starting to replace sovereign Eurobonds with substitute bonds through an offer applying to all Eurobond holders as of the end of business hours on Sept. 12.

    Russia has been paying coupons on its Eurobonds in roubles after Western sanctions made it impossible to make payments in Western currencies.

    The replacement bonds will be issued through Russian financial infrastructure with all related payments in roubles. Analysts have estimated the total value of sovereign substitute bonds at $20-$25 billion.

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :Russia Eurobond replacement sovereign bonds rouble payments Western sanctions substitute bonds financial infrastructure
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in