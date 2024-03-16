    Menu
    Russia's Federal Security Service detains suspected Ukraine agent planning railway attack: Report

    March16/ 2024
    Russia's FSB has apprehended a 61-year-old man accused of planning a terrorist attack on Ukraine's behalf targeting a vital Trans-Siberian railway junction.

    Moscow: Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday it had detained a 61-year-old Russian man for planning what it called a terrorist attack on Ukraine's behalf on a Trans-Siberian railway junction in the Ural mountains' Sverdlovsk region, state news agency TASS reported.

    TASS quoted the FSB as saying the man had been recruited by Kyiv's intelligence services in the Ukrainian city of Lviv and sent to Russia. The agency said he had confessed to the charges and was cooperating with the investigation.

    In recent months Ukraine has stepped up attacks on economic targets inside Russia, using long-range drones to hit a series of oil refineries in the western part of the country.

    Kyiv has previously said it is targeting the Trans-Siberian railway, a key route for Russian freight traversing the country.

    —Reuters

