Moscow: Russia's Daniil Medvedev won against US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the Sunday Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Finals in London.

Medvedev won 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 after two hours and 43 minutes. It was his first final at the ATP Nitto Finals.

On Saturday, Medvedev won against Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals, riding on a nine-match winning streak.

—UNI