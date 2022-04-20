    Menu
    Russia's Covid-19 cases up 14,207 to 4,086,090, death toll jumps by 394

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Russia registered 14,207 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 4,086,090, the country's Covid-19 response centre said in a statement.

    It said that 394 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 80,520, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

    According to the statement, 3,607,036 people have so far recovered, including 13,935 recoveries over the past day.

    Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,818 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 957,996, the response centre said.

    --IANS

