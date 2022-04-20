Ruskin Bond Among Five Distinguished People From U'khand To Be Awarded Gaurav Samman

: Five distinguished people representing different fields, including author Ruskin Bond and former chief minister N D Tiwari, have been selected for the "Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman" this year. Making the announcement on the occasion of the state"s 21st Formation Day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated all the recipients of the award. Others to be conferred the award are noted environmentalist Anil Joshi, famous folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and mountaineer Bachendri Pal. Dhami said the award was being given to Tiwari in recognition of his contribution to the development of the state. —PTI