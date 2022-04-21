Rupesh Kataria: I enjoy a hectic but worthy lifestyle

Mumbai: Actor Rupesh Kataria, who is currently seen playing an antagonist, Munna Doshi in TV show 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe', might portray grey shaded characters but in real life he is opposite to his on screen personality.

He says: "I enjoy essaying negative characters. As it gives you a lot of scope to showcase your craft and have major screen timing. But In real life I'm very much into hospitality. I enjoy staying grounded. I always look for a peaceful environment and distance from controversies."

Rupesh known for featuring in shows such as 'Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' and 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2' also owns a restaurant in Mumbai.

He adds: "For being secured financially one can't always depend on an acting career. As actors, life is very uncertain. So, I have my own restaurant. My team looks after it and I make sure to devote my time after shoots. I enjoy a hectic but a worthy lifestyle."



