The Rupee on Tuesday advanced by eighteen paise to 70.72 in opening trade

on brisk selling of US Dollars by bankers and exporters, dealers at the Forex Market said.

The domestic unit gained following gains in domestic equity market and easing crude prices strengthened investor sentiments.

The local unit registered intra day high and low at 70.77 and 70.68 respectively.

Weak dollar against other world currencies pushed the Rupee up, they added.

UNI