Rupee gains more, up 6 paise to 63.67 against US dollar

Mumbai: Rising for the third straight day, the rupee strengthened 6 paise to trade at 63.67 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on increased selling of the American currency by exporters. Besides, a higher opening in the domestic equity market and a weakening dollar against euro and other currencies overseas supported the rupee, forex dealers said. The rupee had gained 39 paise to more than 2-week high of 63.73 against the American currency in yesterday's trade on persistent selling of dollars by banks and exporters amid expectations of resumption of capital inflows in view of sustained rise in the equity market. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 149.32 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 27,265.15 in early trade today. PTI