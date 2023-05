Mumbai: The Rupee on Thursday advanced by eight paise to 72.95 against the USD Dollar in the opening trade on brisk selling of US Dollar by banks and exporters, dealers at the Forex Market said.

The local unit continued to surge because of weak dollar against other world currencies amid robust stock market in opening trade.

The rupee registered intra days high and low at 73.04 and 72.92 respectively, he added.

—UNI