Mumbai: Tuesday's modest trend in domestic equities helped the rupee recover from an early drop and close the day 7 paise higher at 82.22 to the dollar.

As the dollar index rose and Asian currencies fell versus the dollar, forex traders reported range-bound volatility in the rupee.

Opening at 82.32 to the US dollar, the local unit ended the day 7 paise higher at 82.22 on the interbank foreign exchange market.

