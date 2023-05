Mumbai: The Rupee on Monday slipped by eight paise to 74.90 against the greenback in opening trade on rising demand for US Dollar by bankers and importers, dealers at the Forex Market said.

The local unit remained weak owing to firm Dollar against other world currencies amid sliding stock market in opening trade.

The rupee registered intra days high and low at 74.93 and 74.83 respectively, he added.

UNI