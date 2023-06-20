    Menu
    Rupee falls 14 paise to 82.08 against US dollar

    The Hawk
    June20/ 2023

    Mumbai: Early Tuesday trading saw the rupee fall 14 paise, or 0.6%, to 82.08 per US dollar on the back of gloomy sentiment in domestic and international stock markets and a flight of foreign capital.

    Analysts say the Indian rupee took a knock on Monday because of foreign investors' heavy selling of Indian shares and reduced involvement in dollar trade due to the US market's holiday.

    The local unit opened worse at 82.03 on the interbank foreign currency market. The unit ranged from a low of 82.09 to a high of 82.03 throughout the trading day. The Indian rupee dropped 14 paise from its previous close to trade at 82.08.—Inputs from Agencies

