Rupee closes at 81.59 against US dollar, down 21 paise.

Mumbai: The rupee fell 21 paise to 81.59 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, following a rebound in the greenback overseas and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Risk aversion in international markets and sustained foreign fund withdrawals weighed on investor sentiment, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee started the day on a positive note at 81.29 against the greenback, but pared the gains and fell to an intra-day low of 81.73.—Inputs from Agencies