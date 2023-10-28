Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday twin in black as they step out for romantic date

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The newest rumoured couple in town, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are surely enjoying their dating phase. The latest viral videos from their romantic date night are the proof.



Social media is flooded with pictures and videos of Aditya and Ananya from a dinner date in Mumbai on Friday night.

The lovebirds did not arrive at the restaurant together; but were seen twinning in black outfits.

In one of the viral videos, Ananya Panday can be seen leaning on Aditya's shoulder. Not only that, the duo held hands as they had a conversation with one of their friends who was also present at the restaurant.



The 'Dream Girl 2' actor looked stunning in a black plunging-neck bodycon dress.

She completed her look with dewy make-up, minimal accessories and matching black footwear.

Talking about Aditya, he opted for uber cool look by wearing a black t-shirt that he teamed up with denim.

Aditya and Ananya have been keeping their relationship under wraps.



Earlier, during the episode of 'Koffee With Karan season 7', Ananya talked about finding Aditya attractive.

When Karan Johar quizzed her about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past. However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."



The duo's dating rumours started after they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year. Neither of them has confirmed their relationship yet.



Meanwhile, in the coming months, she will be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.



She will also be seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.



She also has a film with Akshay Kumar in her pipeline. Reportedly, the movie has been titled 'Shankara'. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Aditya, on the other hand, will be seen in director Anurag Basu's 'Metro...in Dino'.

—ANI