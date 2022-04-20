Rumour of Lord Shiva drinking milk, 13 held

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): A rumour that Lord Shiva was ''drinking milk'' at a temple in Pratapgarh''s Shamsherganj locality, has led to the arrest of 13 persons who had rushed to the temple, violating the lockdown.

According to the police it was found that one Rajesh Kaushal, a resident of Shamsherganj, had allegedly spread the rumour on Sunday that the idol of Lord Shiva at a temple near his house was drinking milk.

As word spread, devotees were seen rushing towards the temple with glasses of milk, and the police had a tough time controlling the crowds.

Inspector Jethwara police station, Vinod Kumar Yadav, said, "Police have identified 13 persons who allegedly violated the lockdown orders and they have been booked under section 188 of the IPC."

Police were trying to identify others who had rushed to offer milk to the deity at the temple.

Police also appealed to local residents to not fall for any rumours and follow lockdown norms strictly else they would be booked.

Pratapgarh hit headlines last week after six new corona positive patients were diagnosed in the district.

