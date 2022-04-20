Rumblings in Left Front partners over pact with ISF ahead of civic, bypolls in Bengal

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Left Front now faces problems from its allies over its association with Indian Secular Front (ISF).



According to Left Front sources, DYFI women wing and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) had sent a letter to CPI(M) headquarters in Kolkata stating that Left's poll debacle in the recently-concluded elections was due to the inclusion of ISF in the alliance with the Congress.

The group of three parties was named the Samyukta Morcha.

Out of the group, only ISF had managed to win a seat in the assembly with the Left and the Congress drawing a blank.

"The allies of the Left Front have asked the CPI(M) to take immediate action over the alliance as the bypolls and civic polls are due soon. The Left Front had said that they will soon take a call over it," said the sources.

However Mayukh Biswas, general secretary, SFI, denied any such letter being written by the organization. "We have to bring together all Left-minded and progressive parties together to stop such communal division. We are also against any division of Bengal on communal lines. I'm not aware of any such letter being written by the SFI on ISF alliance.

Last week, senior Left Front leaders had held a closed-door meeting to discuss the poll debacle.

"In the closed-door meet, the pros and the cons of inclusion of ISF, led by Abbas Siddiqui, was also discussed. Several senior party leaders are of the opinion that inclusion of ISF had distanced the traditional Left supporters from the party," mentioned the sources.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, earlier this week, had also said that the Congress had done an alliance with the Left Front and not ISF as Chowdhury also feels that ISF is the main reason for the defeat of Congress- Left alliance.

The CPI(M) also made it clear that it will not take any responsibility if the alliance with Congress and the Indian Secular Front breaks. The decision was taken at the Alimuddin Street office after the two-day State Committee meeting. Meanwhile, the Left Front partner Forward Block said that the CPI(M) should decrease their dependency on their alliance parties (Congress and ISF).

It may be recalled that before the Bengal assembly polls, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma had voiced his concern over the party's alliance with the Indian Secular Front in Bengal alleging that it was against "Gandhian" and "Nehruvian secularism" and the party cannot be selective in fighting the "communalists". Sharma, a former Union minister, had tweeted that the topic (of an alliance) should have been discussed and approved by the Congress Working Committee.

Refuting him at that time was West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who said that such a decision was not a unilateral one and it was decided after consultation with party leadership in Delhi.

But, accepting the harsh verdict in favour of the Congress and the Left, Chowdhury, after a month of the results being declared, conceded that BJP caused maximum damage to his party's prospects. While Congress and the Left front drew a blank in the election, their alliance partner Indian Secular Front won one seat. Admitting that the political scenario was not in the favour of the Samyukta alliance, he contended that BJP's "polarization politics" helped the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.