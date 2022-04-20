Ruling BJP Leading In 7 Of 11 Assembly Seats In UP

Ruling BJP candidates are cruising ahead in seven Assembly seats out of the total 11 in the Assembly bypoll counting in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The principal opposition Samajwadi Party candidates are leading in two and one each of BSP and Congress respectively.

According to the reports received from EC here, Congress candidate Nooman Masood was leading by over 6,000 votes against his nearest BJP candidate Kirat Singh from Gangoh( Saharanpur) Assembly seat after sixth round of counting.

In the prestigious Rampur assembly seat, Dr Tazeen Fatma was leading by over 13,000 votes against her nearest BJP rival Bharat Bhushan after 8th round of counting.

BJP candidate Raj Kumar Sahyogi, who was trailing till the fifth round of counting in Iglas( Aligarh) Assembly seat has now taken a lead of over 5000 voters after 7th round of counting against BSP candidate Abhay Kumar.

In Lucknow cantonment assembly seat, BJP candidate Suresh Chandra Tiwari has taken a lead of over 10,000 votes against SP candidate Major Ashish Chaturvedi after 9th round of counting.

BJP candidate Surendra Maithani was leading by over 4000 votes against Congress candidate Karishma Thakur in Govindnagar ( Kanpur) assembly seat.

In Manikpur Assembly seat BJP candidate Anand Shukla was ahead by over 3,000 votes against SP candidate Nirbhay Singh Patel.Similarly in Pratapgarh seat, Apna Dal(Sonelal) candidate Rajkumar Pal, who is supported by BJP was leading by over 4000 votes against SP candidate Brajesh Verma.

Giving a surprise, SP is likely to wrest the Jaidpur Assembly seat in Barabanki from BJP, when its candidate Gaurav Kumar was leading by over 7400 votes against the BJP candidate Ambrish after 7th round of counting.

In Jalalpur Assembly seat in Ambedkarnagar district, BSP candidate Dr Chhaya Verma was leading by over 3000 votes against BJP candidate Dr Rajesh Singh.

In Balha( Bahraich) and Ghosi assembly seats , BJP candidates were also leading against their rival candidates.

UNI