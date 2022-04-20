Rule of law will be re-established after BJP comes to power in West Bengal: PM Modi

Purulia: Accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of crime, violence and corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned her governance and assured the people of the poll-bound state of West Bengal that rule of law will be re-established in the state as soon as the BJP government is elected to power.

Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Purulia ahead of the state Assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi said, "What has Didi done to Bengal? There are crimes, criminals, but not in jail. There are mafias, intruders, but roaming freely. There is a syndicate, a scam, but no action. Just last night, more than a dozen places were bombed in 24 North Parganas. BJP workers have been targeted. This situation is not right. This revenge, violence, atrocity, mafia raj will not be tolerated anymore. I assure the people of Bengal, every BJP worker that, after the formation of the BJP government on May 2, every criminal will be punished according to the law. The rule of law will be re-established under the BJP government."



The Prime Minister stated that the state has made up its mind to remove TMC from power in the state, adding that this is why West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is frustrated with him.

He further said that despite her frustration, he respects her just like the crores of daughters of India and prays for her speedy recovery.

"Bengal made up its mind long back. It's been saying 'Lok Sabha mein TMC half aur iss baar poori saaf'. Seeing this determination, didi is taking out her frustration on me. But for us, she's a daughter like crores of daughters of India. Respect for them is part of our culture. That is why we were concerned when didi got injured. I pray to God that her leg injury heals soon," he said.

Creating a new definition for TMC, the Prime Minister said that, "unlike the Centre's Direct Benefit Transfer policy, the West Bengal government follows the Transfer My Commission policy."

The Prime Minister remarked, "Didi is scared of your Jan Dhan accounts. Crores of Jan Dhan accounts opened in Bengal guarantees you your right. Friends, your roar indicates that the countdown to the Didi government has begun."

He further stated that West Bengal can only develop when all the sections of the society come together and alleged that Mamata Banerjee ignored the backward sections of the society.

"West Bengal can only develop when all sections come together. Mamata didi, however, never brought together the Dalits, tribals, SCs/STs and other such classes. The 10 years of corruption has dealt a massive blow to these people," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further said, "It was Atal Ji's government that created a separate ministry for the protection and welfare of tribal interests. The Central government created a separate budget for tribal interests, many schemes have been launched. More than 36 lakh Ujjwala gas connections have been received by Dalit, Adivasi and backward families in Bengal. Along with increasing the MSP of forest products, our government has also increased the number of forest produce."

He also emphasised the need to re-create 'Sonar Bangla' where the poor live a dignified life, women are safe, education and employment opportunities are in abundance and criminals are in jails.

"Together we have to re-create the 'Sonar Bangla' that great personalities like Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and Swami Vivekananda dreamt of. The Sonar Bangla, where the golden pride of Bengal and power of self-reliance will co-exist, where every poor, labourer, tribal, farmer brother-in-law will live a dignified life; where the mothers, sisters, daughters will be safe and fear-free, where the youth of the country will have education and employment opportunities in abundance, where there will be no shortage of industries, where there will be no place for corruption, where criminals will be in jail and not on the streets," he said.

"Each person of Bengal has to remember. This is the time to do something for your motherland. This is the time to liberate Bengal from oppressive and tyrannical rule. This is the time to put full force into your ideals and ideas," he added.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)