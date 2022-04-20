Ruhi Singh to be 'Femina' cover girl

Mumbai: �Calendar Girl� actress and Miss Universal Peace and Humanity Ruhi Singh has bagged the cover page of the �Femina India� magazine's monsoon special edition. Femina India's official page has released the cover page of its latest edition on Instagram, featuring Ruhi. "Here's introducing our cover girl @ruhisingh12 Miss Universal Peace and Humanity, who has just begun her journey in bollywood & shares her hopes for the future," it said. In the accompanying article, Ruhi talks about her Bollywood debut and future dreams. Ruhi won the first-ever Miss Universal Peace and Humanity title held in Lebanon last year, against contestants from 145 other countries. She was Femina Miss India East first runner-up in 2011 and also a Miss India 2012 finalist.