Rudrapur Won The State Level Carrom Competition

Dineshpur (The Hawk): The player of Rudrapur won the final match of the state level carrom board tournament running under the aegis of Tarun Chetna Young Club in the city.

On Sunday afternoon, the final match of the state level carrom board tournament was played between Rambagh and Rudrapur in Dineshpur. In which Keshav and Sukoon of Rudrapur won two sets out of three sets and won the Dineshpur Cup 2022. Man of the match was given to Keshav of Rudrapur for his best performance. For performing the best game from start to finish, he was awarded the title of Best of Tournament to Pawan of Dineshpur. Who had captured the queen 30 times throughout the tournament. In the absence of the tournament sponsor, Nagar Panchayat nominated councilor Himanshu Sarkar, the winning team was felicitated by Press Club President Dulal Chakraborty, Press Club Patron Kajal Rai, Ward Councilor Beauty Sheel and former member Anindita Sarkar by presenting the trophy. The patron of the committee, Ravi Sarkar, in his address said that at this time it is very necessary to organize such games and organize outdoor games. The youth should adopt the intoxication of outdoor games by leaving the intoxication of Facebook with the use of intoxicants. Ravindra Mandal conducted the tournament. On this occasion, District Planning Member and Councilor Govind Mandal, Satya Prakash Singh, Sudip Rai, Satyajit Sarkar, Mahendra Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Vibhash Rai, Golak Gaine, Sanyasi Vishwas, Gopal Rai, Vishnu Sheel, Buddhadev Sheel, Chandan Mehra, Balram Sheel , Sunil Madhu etc were present.