Rudrapur Factory To Start Production Of Medicine For 'Black Fungus' As Cases Rise

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Government has declared 'black fungus' as a notified disease and for its treatment a factory in Rudrapur have been setup to start its production. "Black fungus has been declared a notified disease. In terms of its treatment-- a factory in Rudrapur will start production of a medicine. It will reduce the shortage of the injection," said State DG (Health) Tripti Bahuguna. —ANI