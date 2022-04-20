Ruckus, Stone Pelting During Janmashtami Procession

Bareilly: Five people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two communities when a 'Shobhayatra' was being taken out on the occasion of Janmashtami in the Devraniyan area of this district of Uttar Pradesh, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh said on Saturday.

The SPRA said here that the custom of taking out 'shobhayatra' has been prevalent in the Makri Nawada village of Devraniyan area since the past many years and permissions were never sought for the same. People neither informed nor sought a permission for the 'shobhayatra' this time as well.

According to Mr Singh, as per tradition, the 'shobhayatra' was to be carried out in the afternoon but was scheduled for 1500 hrs due to Friday prayers.

As soon as the tractor-trolley present in the 'shobhayatra' reached its last stop at the village's 'Holi chauraha,' individuals from another community stopped it. This led to a confrontation and led to stones pelting creating a stampede. Weapons were also flashed during the confrontation. Upon receiving information, station In-charge Devraniya and Circle Officer Alok Agrahari reached the spot while police force of four outposts and PAC were also called. Police force then sent all the people to their homes while SPRA Sansar Singh also reached the village and sought information regarding the face-off from the people.

Police force was deployed in the village owing to the struggle between people from two communities. However, no action has been taken against any individual in this matter till yet and further action will be undertaken after an investigation. UNI