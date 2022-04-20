Ruckus In UP Assembly Over Bijnor Court Firing

Lucknow:The Bijnor court murder reverberated in the corridors of Uttar Pradesh Assembly with the opposition stalling the House proceedings during the Question hour on Wednesday here.

Proceedings of the state legislative council was also derailed during the Question Hour over the same issue.

As the house assembled, the opposition Samajwadi Party and the Congress members trooped into the well raising anti-government slogans and stalling the proceedings.

The members refused to budge despite assurance from Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit while the state Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya saying that since the opposition has no issues, they are disrupting the functioning of the House.

After 5 minutes of the pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the House first for 30 minutes and then till 1200 hrs. After the adjournment, the House resumed the Question Hour at 1200 hrs and just three questions were taken in the remaining 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lalu demanding resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation, alleged that when criminals are openly killing people inside the court, then how can the BJP claimed about 'Ram Rajya' returning in the state.

"The Yogi government has no moral standing to continue in the office as law and order has deteriorated and UP has turned into a rape-prone state in the country. Besides, the incident of Bijnore was a glaring example of sorry state of affairs in this regime," he stated.

Leader of the Opposition and SP member Ram Govind Choudhury too slammed the state government over the grim law and order situation in the state. "When criminals are killing people inside the court, how can the common people be safe in the state," he added.

Yesterday, the criminals shot dead two undertrials inside the Bijnore court. UNI