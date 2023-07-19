Ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly over paper leak issue

Jaipur: Wednesday, BJP lawmakers caused a ruckus in the Rajasthan assembly over the paper leak issue.

Rajendra Rathore, Vasudev Devnani, and Ashok Lahoti, an MLA from the BJP, all brought up the issue of the leaked recruitment examination materials during Zero Hour.

According to Rathore, the Rajasthan Public Service Service Commission (RPSC) had connections with the Congress leader Gopal Kesawat who was detained for bribery allegations.

The BJP caused a stir by calling for an investigation into all RPSC hiring decisions made to date and the dissolution of the commission.

Raising the matter, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said: "Corruption is rampant in RPSC. If you don't believe us, at least believe Pilot 'saheb' (Sachin Pilot). He had demanded that RPSC should be disbanded. There should be a CBI inquiry into all the RPSC exams held till now. Those people who are connected with paper leaks should be removed and a CBI inquiry should be done as to how far they got connected with the mafia. There are sales of jobs.

"Three agencies found in the survey that no work is done without corrupt practices... 18 papers have been leaked, 14 exams were cancelled. At least 1.30 crore candidates appeared and paid a fee of Rs 400 crore. The hopes of those youths were shattered by the paper leak. This is the first time that notes and gold were found instead of files in the secretariat," he added.—Inputs from Agencies