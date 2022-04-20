Rucha Hasabnis will return to acting on one condition

Mumbai: Actress Rucha Hasabnis of "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" fame had left acting in 2014. She says she might act again but there is a condition.

Even though she has been away from TV shows for a while, she made an appearance in a recent music video by producers Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut.

Talking about it, she said: "It was just a friendly extension to be a part of the video. I feel the song was really positive and upbeat. It was fun to face the camera after years. We all recorded our small bits at home and it was done."

On returning back to acting, she said: "If I find some character extremely exciting that I just cannot say no to, I might be back."

The "Chaar Choughi" actress also mentioned that she is enjoying married life right now.

--IANS