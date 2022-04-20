RTI Act Exposes Another PNB Scam In Saharanpur: SIC

Saharanpur/Lucknow:With top agencies of the country already probing the multi-crore loan scam by Nirav Modi from Punjab National Bank, an application under Right to Information (RTI) Act exposed another `loan scam' in Saharanpur branch of the said bank.

Surprisingly, the probe made so far in the scam found complicity of bank officials in the rip-off but no action was taken by the top brass and instead innocents were harassed which even led to the death of one of them. Giving details here on Friday, State Information Commissioner Hafiz Usman disclosed that a loan of Rs 70 lakh was sanctioned in the name of Saharanpur resident from Fatehpur branch of Punjab National Bank in 2012.

Usman said that the complainant, who filed an appeal in his court, claimed that bank officials got some vouchers signed from him which they later used to withdraw the entire loan amount and gave nothing to him.

When the victim contacted the bank, he was shocked to learn that not only he, but half a dozen others were also affected. The victims included some farmers.

On March 27, 2014, he submitted a written complaint to Branch Manager Manoj Kumar Agarwal, who did nothing. Hence, on April 12, 2014, the complainant contacted PNB's regional office in-charge PP Sharma and Rajendra Rathore and urged them to look into the rip-off. But instead of redressing the problem, the bank brass through their advocate issued notice to him for recovery of Rs 33 lakh and Rs 75 lakh respectively.

The complainant said that notices were issued even when the Branch Manager admitted that forgery was done in the case against him. The complainant subsequently met PNB chairman and Vigilance department chief in New Delhi and apprised them of the irregularities and harassment. After initially ignoring his plea, the bank brass took notice when the complainant filed a RTI. The Vigilance department through its audit teams probed the charges and found that bank officials had conspired to cheat customers in the name of sanctioning loan and brought a bad name to the branch. The report was then forwarded for further action.

However, instead of action against bank officials, the Branch Manager published notice in papers to get the complainant's company confiscated in the name of recovery of Rs 75 lakh 'loan' on December 18, 2014 and the complainant was given a month's time to repay .But within a week's time, the bank lodged an FIR against him by Acting Manager Balbeer Singh on December 24, 2014. It later transpired that Singh's signature in the FIR was also forged.

The complainant also filed an FIR in this regard with Fatehpur police station and the police claimed that as per documents, the forgery was made by PNB officials including the then Manager Ashwini Agarwal, Manoj Agarwal, Kranti Kumar, Sanjeev Garg (bank agent), Krishna Lal and others.

The SIC said that as even top officials were aware of the forgery and that many more residents might also be duped by the PNB branch, hence he asked SSP of Saharanpur to probe the matter and submit report.

Usman said that he would now write to the state government to form a specialized team to probe the entire irregularity so that all culprits could be punished. UNI