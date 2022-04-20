RSS Worker Stabbed In Bantwal

Mangaluru: An RSS activist was stabbed by a group of unidentified assailants at Bantwal near here, leaving him seriously injured.







Police said today that Sarat, a resident of Kandur who runs a laundry serviceat BC Road, was attacked when he was leaving his shop last night.





The activist, who was seriously injured in the attack, has been admitted to a hospital in the city, they said.

Dakshina Kannada district superintendent of police Sudhir Kumar Reddy has rushed to the spot and the police is maintaining tight vigil at Bantwal.





Prohibitory orders under IPC section 144 have been clamped in four taluks of Dakshina Kannada district following alleged communal clashes in some areas. The orders will remain in force till July 11.





The ban orders have been in force in four taluks-- Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady and Sullia -- since June 13 in view of the volatile situation in the region after the clashes.





The orders were initially enforced in Bantwal from May 27 following skirmishes between two groups. Later it was extended to the four taluks as violence spread.





The murder of a Social Democratic Party of India worker at Benjanapadavu in Bantwal on June 21 further escalated the tension forcing authorities to extend prohibitory orders.





With the fresh extension, Bantwal taluk will complete 46 continuous days of being covered under the ban order.





The Mangaluru police commissionerate area has been exempted from the order, police said.

PTI