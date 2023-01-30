RSS ruling country giving scant regard to constitutional values: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: On Monday, Kerala's chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, lashed out at the Sangh Parivar, claiming that the RSS, which was outlawed after Gandhi's murder, is now in power and pays little heed to the country's fundamental ideals.

On the 75th anniversary of Gandhi's death, which is commemorated as Martyrs' Day, Vijayan paid tribute by saying that the country's entire concept was "wounded" when the father of the nation was murdered by a "religious fanatic."

For Vijayan, Gandhi was always an enemy of Hindu nationalists because he "well cognizant of the threats posed by majoritarian sectarianism" in a Facebook post.—Inputs from Agencies