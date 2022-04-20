    Menu
    RSS, Other Like-minded Groups Worked for 30 years to Fulfill Ram Temple Resolve: Bhagwat

    April20/ 2022


    Ayodhya: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other like-minded organisations worked for nearly 30 years to fulfil the resolve of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Wednesday.

    Bhagwat was one of the selected invitees at the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of a Ram temple at the site where a large number of Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

    The RSS chief mentioned BJP patriarch L K Advani and the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal among others for their contribution to the temple movement. This day brings the confidence needed to make India self-reliant, Bhagwat told the gathering.

    —IANS

