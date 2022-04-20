RSS meet begins in Prayagraj, Yogi joins in

Prayagraj: A two-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), spread over eight sessions, began in Prayagraj on Sunday.



RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and senior general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi are participating in the meeting.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Prayagraj in the evening and joined the discussions.

Sources said that the two-day brain storming session at Gauhaniya college will discuss issues related to Hindu awakening, love jihad, Ram temple, self-reliance in rural India and family management.

Environment and climate change, water conservation, social harmony, use of polythene will also be discussed in the two-day meet.

"The issues will be discussed in different sessions and programmes will be formulated," said an RSS functionary.

—IANS