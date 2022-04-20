RSS lays emphasis on self-reliance, self-employment at meet

Ghaziabad: The first day of the two-day meeting of the All India Executive Board (Western Uttar Pradesh Region) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)stressed on self-reliance and self-employment.

The top functionaries of the organisation also stressed on water saving, plantation, while pushing about environmental protection.

The volunteers were also advised to avoid use of plastics. In view of the changing environment due to the pandemic, they were asked to work more seriously and responsibly.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said: "Our social environment has changed to to Covid-19. In this changing environment, volunteers need to change their work roles.

"To strengthen the spirit of patriotism, a call was made to start weekly meetings. Mutual affection and harmony has always remained as the characteristic of India's ancient family tradition."

General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said: "Environmental protection is the demand of the present times. When it comes to environmental protection, awareness campaigns like water management, prevention of misuse of water, ban on plastic use will have to be carried out.

Besides, the concept of empowering India financially through the use of indigenous manufactured goods, has been discussed in the meeting and it was said that everyone should support small industry and rural cottage industry.

