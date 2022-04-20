RSS has left Modi after six phases of polls as BJP getting ousted: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday claimed that RSS has abandoned BJP in the Lok Sabha polls after six phases of polls as it was being ousted from power and urged Election Commission to be more stringent on the candidates violating model code of conduct.

"After six phases of polls in the country, it seems eminent that Modi government is on its way out and now even RSS has stopped supporting Modi," she said.

In a statement here, Ms Mayawati said, "PM Modi's government is losing this election, it appears that even RSS has stopped supporting them. In view of unfulfilled election promises and the public agitation, their swayamsevaks are not being seen putting in the work, it has made Shri Modi nervous".

Drawing EC's attention to the coverage the banned candidates gets, the BSP chief said,"During a ban on a candidate for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), if they go to a public place or offer prayers at a temple and it is shown in media, it should be stopped. Election Commission should take action on it".

She further said,"Roadshows and offering prayers has become a fashion during elections, where a lot of money is spent. The Election Commission should add this expense to the candidate's total expenditure limit."