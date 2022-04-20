RSS Chief Should Head Ram Temple Trust: Parhamans

Ayodhya: Cracks within Hindu side over the construction of the Ram Temple have started emerging with a Mahant now suggesting that the Ram Temple Trust should be headed by the RSS chief and the Hindu organisation should take the responsibility of the proposed grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Mahant Paramhans Ramchandra Das Maharaj, locked in a bitter fight with Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders, in Bhadoi on Monday said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should be made the chairman of the proposed Ram Temple Trust and RSS should be authorised to construct the temple.

Paramhans, while interacting with media, said that the leaders of the Ramjanamboomi Nyas were trying to grab all the attention and power after the November 9 Supreme Court judgement. He further alleged that the VHP leaders involved in the Ram temple movement had already siphoned off several crores of rupees and thus they should not be given authority to construct the Ram temple. On November 15, the supporters of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had attacked Parhamans Ramchandra Das, which forced him to leave Ayodhya.